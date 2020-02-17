-
Top 40: Post Malone Back To #1; Dua Lipa Top 3; Billie Eilish Top 10; The Weeknd, Camila/DaBaby Top 15; Selena, Lizzo Top 20
* POST MALONE's "Circles" returns to the top spot this week
* DUA LIPA is top 3 with "Don't Start Now," rising 4*-3* and is +829 spins
* BILLIE EILISH lands another top 10 hit with "everything i wanted," climbing 12*-9* and +872 spins
* THE WEEKND's "Blinding Lights" vaults in the top 15, motoring 16*-12* and grows 969 spins
* CAMILA CABELLO is also top 15 with "My Oh My," up 18*-14*, featuring DABABY, up 540 spins
* SELENA GOMEZ leaps into the top 20 with "Rare," rising 27*-19* and is up 1763 spins
* LIZZO is top 20 as well with "Cuz I Love You," leaping 24*-20* and +727 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER has the biggest chart move of the week, soaring 39*-22* with "Intentions," featuring QUAVO, up 2674 spins
* SAM SMITH has the top debut at 37* with "To Die For" with 1241 first week spins
* NIALL HORAN and MEGHAN TRAINOR (featuring NICKI MINAJ) also score debuts
Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Surges To #1 Spot; DaBaby Runner Up; Blackbear Top 10; Partynextdoor/Drake Top 15; The Weeknd Top 20
* RODDY RICCH takes over the top spot as "The Box," moves 3*-1* and +865 spins
* DABABY is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Bop" and is +448 spins
* BLACKBEAR is now top 10 at two formats, moving 12*-10* with "Hot Girl Summer," rising 326 spins
* PARTYNEXTDOOR hits the top 15 with "Loyal," featuring DRAKE, up 16*-15* and is +271 spins
* THE WEEKND enters the top 20 with "Blinding Lights," rising 26*-19* and is +581 spins
* DOJA CAT soars is top 25, up 38*-25* with "Say So," up 409 spins
* LIL NAS X lands a ten point jump, climbing 40*-30* with "Rodeo," at +339 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER has the top debut at 34* with "Intentions," featuring QUAVO
* MEGHAN THEE STALLION, YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, and LIL WAYNE (featuring BIG SEAN and LIL BABY) also debut
Urban: Roddy Ricch New #1; Future & Drake Top 5; The Weeknd, Summer Walker/Usher Top 15; Rod Wave/Lil Durk Top 20
* RODDY RICCH scores a dual chart topper, as he moves 4*-1* at Urban with "The Box," up 762 spins
* FUTURE & DRAKE move into the top 5, up 6*-5* with "Life Is Good," climbing 785 spins
* THE WEEKND is top 15 with "Heartless," climbing 17*-14* and is +110 spins
* SUMMER WALKER and USHER go top 15 as well with "Come Thru," up 20*-15* and +251 spins
* MEGAN THEE STALLION has the top debut at 25* with "B****," up 757 spins
* YO GOTTI and KAYLA NICOLE score the other debuts
Hot AC: Maroon 5 Make It A Dozen; Selena Top 5; Dua Lipa Top 10; Alicia Top 15; Halsey, Taylor, Billie Top 20
* MAROON 5 are #1 at Hot AC for an 12th week with "Memories"
* It was a big week at Hot AC for female solo artists
* SELENA GOMEZ goes top 5 with "Lose You To Love Me," up 6*-4* and is +345 spins
* DUA LIPA enters the top 10 with "Don't Start Now," moving 11*-10* and is +434 spins
* ALICIA KEYS goes top 15 with "Underdog," up 16*-15* and is +167 spins
* There are three new entries into the top 20 - led by HALSEY - who moves 21*-17* with "you should be sad," up 408 spins
* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 20 with "The Man," climbing 26*-18* and is +611 spins
* BILLIE EILISH motors inside the top 20 with "everything i wanted," moving 27*-20* and is up 309 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER has the top debut at 32* with "Intentions," featuring QUAVO - up 334 spins
* NIALL HORAN enters at 35* with "No Judgement," up 253 spins
* MEGHAN TRAINOR (featuring NICKI MINAJ), LIZZO, and BLACKBEAR all debut
Active Rock: Theory Of A Deadman New #1; I Prevail Top 3; Dirty Honey, Breaking Benjamin Top 10
* THEORY OF A DEADMAN take over the top spot with "History Of Violence"
* I PREVAIL goes top 3 with "Hurricane," up 5*-3* and +120 spins
* DIRTY HONEY enter the top 10 with "Rolling 7's," climbing 11*-9* and is +97 spins
* BREAKING BENJAMIN land another top 10 with "Far Away," featuring SCOOTER WARD, climbing 13*-10* and +89 spins
* OZZY OSBOURNE and PEARL JAM go top 15
* FALLING IN REVERSE goes top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Popular Monster," up 67 spins
* GREY DAZE land a big debut at 26* with "Sickness," up 306 spins
* A DAY TO REMEMBER, KALEO, and VEIO also debut
Alternative: Billie Eilish Lands Another #1; Unlikely Candidates Top 3; Sub Urban, AWOLNATION Top 5; Neon Trees Top 10
* BILLIE EILISH scores another Alternative chart topper with "everything i wanted," up 3*-1* and is +361 spins
* UNLIKELY CANDIDATES hit the top 3 with "Novocaine," up 4*-3*
* SUB URBAN surge into the top 5, rising 8*-4* with "Cradles," up 142 spins
* AWOLNATION are also top 5 with "The Best," up 6*-5*
* NEON TREES hit the top 10 with "Used To Like," rising 12*-10* and is +127 spins
* OF MONSTERS AND MEN move inside the top 15 with "Wars," climbing 16*-14*
* BLACK KEYS enter the top 20 with "Shine A Little Light," up 22*-20* and is +153 spins
* LOVELYTHEBAND surge 34*-22* with "Loneliness For Love," up 304 spins
* DECLAN MCKENNA lands the lone debut at 39* with "Beautiful Faces"
Triple A: Black Pumas Hold #1 Spot; Maggie Rogers Top 3; Rateliff, Pearl Jam Top 5; Cage Top 10; Kaleo Top 20
* BLACK PUMAS hold the top spot with "Colors"
* MAGGIE ROGERS is top 3 with "Love You For A Long Time"
* NATHANIEL RATELIFF enters the top 5 with "And It's Still Alright," up 6*-4* and +63 spins
* PEARL JAM also enter the top 5 with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants," surging 10*-5* in just their third week on the chart
* CAGE THE ELEPHANT are top 10 with "Black Madonna," up 15*-9* and +65 spins
* KALEO hits the top 20 with "I Want More," up 25*-20*
* CAAMP, TAME IMPALA, KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES, and BRITTANY HOWARD debut
