Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Post Malone Back To #1; Dua Lipa Top 3; Billie Eilish Top 10; The Weeknd, Camila/DaBaby Top 15; Selena, Lizzo Top 20

* POST MALONE's "Circles" returns to the top spot this week

* DUA LIPA is top 3 with "Don't Start Now," rising 4*-3* and is +829 spins

* BILLIE EILISH lands another top 10 hit with "everything i wanted," climbing 12*-9* and +872 spins

* THE WEEKND's "Blinding Lights" vaults in the top 15, motoring 16*-12* and grows 969 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO is also top 15 with "My Oh My," up 18*-14*, featuring DABABY, up 540 spins

* SELENA GOMEZ leaps into the top 20 with "Rare," rising 27*-19* and is up 1763 spins

* LIZZO is top 20 as well with "Cuz I Love You," leaping 24*-20* and +727 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER has the biggest chart move of the week, soaring 39*-22* with "Intentions," featuring QUAVO, up 2674 spins

* SAM SMITH has the top debut at 37* with "To Die For" with 1241 first week spins

* NIALL HORAN and MEGHAN TRAINOR (featuring NICKI MINAJ) also score debuts



Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Surges To #1 Spot; DaBaby Runner Up; Blackbear Top 10; Partynextdoor/Drake Top 15; The Weeknd Top 20

* RODDY RICCH takes over the top spot as "The Box," moves 3*-1* and +865 spins

* DABABY is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Bop" and is +448 spins

* BLACKBEAR is now top 10 at two formats, moving 12*-10* with "Hot Girl Summer," rising 326 spins

* PARTYNEXTDOOR hits the top 15 with "Loyal," featuring DRAKE, up 16*-15* and is +271 spins

* THE WEEKND enters the top 20 with "Blinding Lights," rising 26*-19* and is +581 spins

* DOJA CAT soars is top 25, up 38*-25* with "Say So," up 409 spins

* LIL NAS X lands a ten point jump, climbing 40*-30* with "Rodeo," at +339 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER has the top debut at 34* with "Intentions," featuring QUAVO

* MEGHAN THEE STALLION, YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, and LIL WAYNE (featuring BIG SEAN and LIL BABY) also debut

Urban: Roddy Ricch New #1; Future & Drake Top 5; The Weeknd, Summer Walker/Usher Top 15; Rod Wave/Lil Durk Top 20

* RODDY RICCH scores a dual chart topper, as he moves 4*-1* at Urban with "The Box," up 762 spins

* FUTURE & DRAKE move into the top 5, up 6*-5* with "Life Is Good," climbing 785 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 15 with "Heartless," climbing 17*-14* and is +110 spins

* SUMMER WALKER and USHER go top 15 as well with "Come Thru," up 20*-15* and +251 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has the top debut at 25* with "B****," up 757 spins

* YO GOTTI and KAYLA NICOLE score the other debuts

Hot AC: Maroon 5 Make It A Dozen; Selena Top 5; Dua Lipa Top 10; Alicia Top 15; Halsey, Taylor, Billie Top 20

* MAROON 5 are #1 at Hot AC for an 12th week with "Memories"

* It was a big week at Hot AC for female solo artists

* SELENA GOMEZ goes top 5 with "Lose You To Love Me," up 6*-4* and is +345 spins

* DUA LIPA enters the top 10 with "Don't Start Now," moving 11*-10* and is +434 spins

* ALICIA KEYS goes top 15 with "Underdog," up 16*-15* and is +167 spins

* There are three new entries into the top 20 - led by HALSEY - who moves 21*-17* with "you should be sad," up 408 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 20 with "The Man," climbing 26*-18* and is +611 spins

* BILLIE EILISH motors inside the top 20 with "everything i wanted," moving 27*-20* and is up 309 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER has the top debut at 32* with "Intentions," featuring QUAVO - up 334 spins

* NIALL HORAN enters at 35* with "No Judgement," up 253 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR (featuring NICKI MINAJ), LIZZO, and BLACKBEAR all debut

Active Rock: Theory Of A Deadman New #1; I Prevail Top 3; Dirty Honey, Breaking Benjamin Top 10

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN take over the top spot with "History Of Violence"

* I PREVAIL goes top 3 with "Hurricane," up 5*-3* and +120 spins

* DIRTY HONEY enter the top 10 with "Rolling 7's," climbing 11*-9* and is +97 spins

* BREAKING BENJAMIN land another top 10 with "Far Away," featuring SCOOTER WARD, climbing 13*-10* and +89 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE and PEARL JAM go top 15

* FALLING IN REVERSE goes top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Popular Monster," up 67 spins

* GREY DAZE land a big debut at 26* with "Sickness," up 306 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER, KALEO, and VEIO also debut

Alternative: Billie Eilish Lands Another #1; Unlikely Candidates Top 3; Sub Urban, AWOLNATION Top 5; Neon Trees Top 10

* BILLIE EILISH scores another Alternative chart topper with "everything i wanted," up 3*-1* and is +361 spins

* UNLIKELY CANDIDATES hit the top 3 with "Novocaine," up 4*-3*

* SUB URBAN surge into the top 5, rising 8*-4* with "Cradles," up 142 spins

* AWOLNATION are also top 5 with "The Best," up 6*-5*

* NEON TREES hit the top 10 with "Used To Like," rising 12*-10* and is +127 spins

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN move inside the top 15 with "Wars," climbing 16*-14*

* BLACK KEYS enter the top 20 with "Shine A Little Light," up 22*-20* and is +153 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND surge 34*-22* with "Loneliness For Love," up 304 spins

* DECLAN MCKENNA lands the lone debut at 39* with "Beautiful Faces"

Triple A: Black Pumas Hold #1 Spot; Maggie Rogers Top 3; Rateliff, Pearl Jam Top 5; Cage Top 10; Kaleo Top 20

* BLACK PUMAS hold the top spot with "Colors"

* MAGGIE ROGERS is top 3 with "Love You For A Long Time"

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF enters the top 5 with "And It's Still Alright," up 6*-4* and +63 spins

* PEARL JAM also enter the top 5 with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants," surging 10*-5* in just their third week on the chart

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT are top 10 with "Black Madonna," up 15*-9* and +65 spins

* KALEO hits the top 20 with "I Want More," up 25*-20*

* CAAMP, TAME IMPALA, KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES, and BRITTANY HOWARD debut

