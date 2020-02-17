Favorable Ruling

Last week, a federal court in CALIFORNIA ruled favorably for the RADIO MUSIC LICENSE COMMITTEE (RMLC) in the antitrust lawsuit brought GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS (GMR). The court ruled that in its Complaint, GMR is "a per se illegal enterprise," and also violates the U.S. antitrust laws in numerous other respects.

RMLC’s Exec. Dir. BILL VELEZ said in statement, “We were pleased but not surprised by the court’s important ruling. GMR is worse than the other PROs. Its only purpose is to charge more for what could previously be bought for less. The court rightly recognized that there is no excuse for that conduct under the antitrust laws.”

VELEZ added, “Litigation is no one’s first choice. But we are gratified that the court denied every single argument GMR made on the merits of its case, and left RMLC with a clear path to reaching a final verdict in our favor."

