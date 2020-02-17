Rickey Smiley

REACH MEDIA’s THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW is now up and running on RADIO ONE Urban AC WRNB (100.3 RNB)/PHILADELPHIA.

PD JAY DIXON said, “I’m excited to have this extremely funny and gifted talent in PHILLY. I know RICKEY and his crew will bring the kind of morning show that’ll get this city going.”

Station Manager EZIO TORRES added, “I’m excited to have THE RICKY SMILEY MORNING SHOW join 100.3 RNB as he and his crew are the future and direction of our format and the perfect way for our listeners to start their day.”

