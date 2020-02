Halloran (Photo: Snyder Funeral Home)

BEASLEY Sports WTEL-A (610 ESPN) and Brokered Talk WWDB-A (TALK 860)/PHILADELPHIA OM TIM HALLORAN passed away unexpectedly FEBRUARY 10th at 56. HALLORAN had been with the BEASLEY PHILADELPHIA stations since 2005.

Donations in lieu of flowers in HALLORAN's memory may be made to CHESTER CHILDREN'S CHORUS, 112 Park Avenue, SWARTHMORE, PA 19081.

