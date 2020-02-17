Promotions

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP has promoted VP/CIO BRIAN BARK to SVP/CIO and Senior Director of TV Systems DON ROBERTS to VP/Sports Engineering and Production Systems. BARK joined SINCLAIR in 2018 from HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE and is a former relief pitcher with a brief stint with the BOSTON RED SOX in 1995. ROBERTS has been with SINCLAIR since 1996, initially at FOX affiliate WUHF-TV/ROCHESTER.

Pres./CEO CHRIS RIPLEY said, "BRIAN and DON are integral team leaders in our efforts to modernize business applications and build state-of-the-art technical facilities and system infrastructures for the future. We are excited to leverage their proven track records of business and technical accomplishments."

