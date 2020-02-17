-
KQKQ (Sweet 98) And KOPW (Power 106.9)/Omaha Welcome Chi
Thirteen-year on-air Nebraskan veteran “CHI” is taking over afternoons on NRG MEDIA Top 40 KQKQ (SWEET 98.5)/OMAHA. CHI will start MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17th. In addition, CHI will also serve as the Music Director for sister station Top 40/R KOPW (POWER 106.9), and be on-air for POWER from 1-3p
CHI stated, “Radio is my passion and NRG MEDIA is giving me an opportunity to grow my roots further into OMAHA. It’s like a dream come true!”
GM MARK SHECTERLE stated, “We could not be more pleased with the addition of CHI to the NRG family. CHI has a great reputation in the market with both listeners and clients. She will be a great addition to our team and we are blessed to have her.”
PD JAY MICHAELS added, "CHI will round out the team on SWEET 98.5, and will be a great addition to our POWER on-air staff. CHI is well known in the record industry and very well respected We are thrilled to have her join our team."
