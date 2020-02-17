Alan Aleman

There is a FACEBOOK FUNDRAISER set up to help ALAN ALEMAN get the funds together to attend WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. ALAN has many fans in the VO community and they are trying to assist ALAN in getting to WWRS 2020 this year.

ADAM is blind but, like so many with that same challenge, he laughs in the face of what most everyone else would consider difficulty or a “set-back”. ADAM follows the broadcast and media production industry the way many veterans of the industry did when they were young.

He spends his spare time listening to voice-over demos, imaging reels, and radio stations and broadcasts around the world. He knows a plethora of voices by name and regularly engages with and compliments them publicly on social media.

