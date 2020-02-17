Audium Nashville

BOB FRANK ENTERAINMENT (BFE) will relaunch label imprint AUDIUM in NASHVILLE. Now operating under the slightly new name AUDIUM NASHVILLE, the imprint will operate as a music distribution brand of BOB FRANK DISTRIBUTION (BFD). AUDIUM NASHVILLE's flagship artists include COLLIN RAYE, JAMIE O'NEAL and country duo SMITH & WESLEY, who all have new projects coming later this year through AUDIUM NASHVILLE via THE ORCHARD. Additional AUDIUM NASHVILLE label deals will be announced in the coming months.

AUDIUM, which shuttered in 2006, was originally launched in 2000 through a distribution deal with KOCH ENTERTAINMENT and later, eONE.

"We are looking forward to our continued growth in NASHVILLE with the relaunch of the AUDIUM trademark and a continued partnership with THE ORCHARD," said BFE CEO BOB FRANK.

Industry vet CHUCK RHODES will continue to serve as GM for BFE, including AUDIUM NASHVILLE.

"Twenty years ago, BOB and I created the AUDIUM imprint along with our mentor and friend NICK HUNTER," said RHODES. "In memory of NICK, we have had the opportunity to relaunch the imprint as AUDIUM NASHVILLE, and we hope every time someone sees the name or logo, they will attribute it to one of the greatest pioneers in the music business."

To celebrate the relaunch, the imprint will have an artist showcase during the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) in NASHVILLE, on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th at 11:45a (CT) at the MAYNE STAGE in the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. The showcase will feature RAYE, O'NEAL and SMITH & WESLEY.

« see more Net News