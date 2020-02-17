-
Fred Jacobs Brings Lessons From Magic Johnson To Radio
February 17, 2020 at 10:21 AM (PT)
JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES founder FRED JACOBS has a new blog post today (2/17). He dives into 7 lessons for radio talent as they inevitably deal with their next moves. The title is "7 Smart Moves Every Radio Personality Can Learn From MAGIC JOHNSON."
JACOBS writes "It’s planning what happens after their playing days are over. Whether you watched last night’s NBA All-Star Game in CHICAGO, EARVIN “MAGIC” JOHNSON was a presence."
Read the entire post HERE.
