iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO has launched a week long special programming feature TODAY (2/17), counting down the top 1,000 Country songs of all time. The first few hours included classics from the FORESTER SISTERS, RICKY VAN SHELTON, EDDY RAVEN and PATTY LOVELESS mixed among more recent hits from TAYLOR SWIFT, LUKE BRYAN and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, among others.

The countdown runs daily beginning at 9a (CT) after the BOBBY BONES morning show signs off, through about 8p when regular programming resumes. With about 165 songs a day expected to be included, the countdown will wrap up in the afternoon on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd.

In a FEBRUARY 13th podcast announcing the feature, PD LANCE HOUSTON and APD BROOKE TAYLOR explained that they put together a 26-person “blue ribbon panel of Country experts” to curate the list, starting them all off with a larger list of 2,400 songs that represented the top 100 songs of the year going back to the 1950s and ending in 2019. The panelists were then asked to rank those songs, taking into account factors that included the songwriting, radio airplay, streaming and sales data, the artist’s contribution to Country music history, chart position, and historical significance. HOUSTON said the programming idea was inspired by PBS’ recent KEN BURNS documentary, “Country Music.”

