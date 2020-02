Krush Groove Announced

MERUELO MEDIA Rhythmic AC KDAY/LOS ANGELES has announced its annual KDAY KRUSH GROOVE show. The APRIL 17th show at STAPLES CENTER features ICE CUBE, REDMAN & METHOD MAN, E-40, TOO SHORT, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, PAUL WALL & SLIM THUG, THA DOGG POUND, PETEY PABLO, YUNG JOC and SUGA FREE.

THE KDAY MORNING SHOW W/CECE & ROMEO made the announcement MONDAY morning (2/17). Pre-sale tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY (2/19).

