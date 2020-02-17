Ozzy Heading Overseas For More Medical Treatment

OZZY OSBOURNE's 2020 NORTH AMERICAN "No More Tours 2" has been cancelled to allow OSBOURNE to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year. The decision was made to accommodate fans who've been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans over multiple times.

OSBOURNE's new album "Ordinary Man" is out this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st, after which, OSBOURNE will head to EUROPE for additional treatments.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," said OSBOURNE. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to SWITZERLAND for treatment until APRIL and the treatment takes six to eight weeks. I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the NORTH AMERICAN tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase and all refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased "No More Tours 2" tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

