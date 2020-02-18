Terrence Hoover

According to WFLA/ST. PETERSBURG, FL., a man accused of breaking into a $4 million penthouse in ST. PETE probably didn’t know it was owned by pop superstar TAYLOR SWIFT’S dad, SCOTT SWIFT.

THE TAMPA BAY TIMES reports that SCOTT SWIFT returned to his home in the VINOY PLACE TOWERS just moments after 30-year-old TERRENCE HOOVER used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it. Reports say that SCOTT SWIFT fought off the burglar.

The alleged burglary happened on JANUARY 17th. Authorities in MARION COUNTY found HOOVER last week. PINELLAS deputies booked him into the county jail on FEBRUARY 12th.

