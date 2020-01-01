Q4 Results

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP has reported operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended DECEMBER 31, 2019. The results include the operations of WXTU/PHILADELPHIA since its acquisition in SEPTEMBER 2018 and WDMK/DETROIT since its acquisition in AUGUST 2019.

Operating income, net income and net income per diluted share reflect a $17.1 million gain on dispositions and $13.7 million of non-cash impairment losses in the three months ended DECEMBER 31, 2019. For the full year, operating income, net income and net income per diluted share reflect a $4.4 million charge due to the change in fair value of contingent consideration in the twelve months ended DECEMBER 31, 2018, a $20.7 million gain on dispositions and $13.7 million of non-cash impairment losses for the twelve months ended DECEMBER 31, 2019.

The $3.5 million, or 4.6%, year-over-year decrease in net revenue during the three months ended DECEMBER 31, 2019 reflects, "the cyclical impact of strong political adverting revenue recorded in the prior year period, partially offset by fourth quarter 2019 revenue increases in six of the Company’s market clusters."

BEASLEY reported operating income of $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, "largely reflecting the year-over-year decrease in SOI, in addition to higher corporate expenses related to digital growth investments and a $12.4 million non-cash impairment charge related to BEASLEY’s AM stations in BOCA RATON and ATLANTA and a $1.3 million impairment loss on an investment, partially offset by a $17.1 million gain from land and tower sales during the period."

Commenting on the financial results, CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, “Fiscal year 2019 was an active and productive period for BEASLEY as we continued to make significant progress rolling out our digital expansion and transformation initiatives across the Company, while advancing our revenue diversification strategies and actively managing our local radio platform to drive long-term SOI growth and margin expansion. BEASLEY’s fourth quarter net revenue decline of $3.5 million primarily reflects a $2.8 million reduction in political advertising revenue compared to the prior year period. While we were not able to fully offset the cyclical impact of political revenue, the fourth quarter radio advertising environment remained healthy with six of our markets generating year-over-year revenue increases."

