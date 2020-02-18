Cunningham

COLORADO COLLEGE News-Talk KRCC/COLORADO SPRINGS GM KYLE CUNNINGHAM will exit the station on MARCH 6th with the station's move to management by COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO (NET NEWS 1/17). CUNNINGHAM joined KRCC as Membership Manager in 2016, then became Interim GM in early 2019 and GM last SEPTEMBER.

"I am seeking to find some balance in my personal and professional life, and to explore new possibilities and opportunities," said CUNNINGHAM, who the station reports was asked to stay but decided to leave for personal reasons. He added, "It has been the honor of my life to serve in my two roles at KRCC. My sincere hope is that this new direction results in a better service for our listeners."

"I am grateful to KYLE for his leadership and initiative at KRCC," said COLORADO COLLEGE VP for Communications JANE TURNIS. "KYLE built a strong and successful membership program, always taking time to meaningfully engage with our listeners. He then rose to lead the station's great team and did that with vision and heart."

"KYLE has approached the COLORADO COLLEGE and COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO partnership to operate KRCC proactively and professionally," said COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Senior Transition Director ERIK NYCKLEMOE. "I appreciate all he has done (and will do until he leaves on March 6) to help us prepare for a smooth transition."

