Play Ball

BOSTON RED SOX and UCLA radio voice JOSH LEWIN has launched a podcast with CLNS MEDIA that simulates a "MARCH Madness"-style tournament for the greatest baseball teams of the 1974-2006 period. "THE THROWBACK LEAGUE" posted its first episode MONDAY (2/17), pitting the 1974 OAKLAND A'S against the 1992 ATLANTA BRAVES. LEWIN will also host CLNS' "RED SOX BEAT" podcast.

“This is a project that’s been a dozen years in the making. I couldn’t be more excited,” said LEWIN. “Especially partnering with CLNS. They know the podcast space better than anyone.”

