Executive Appointments

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC has named WHEELHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT President and former A+E NETWORKS President, International and Digital Media SEAN COHAN as Chief Growth Officer and President, International and has promoted EVP/Managing Dir./U.S. Media Sellers Group PETER BRADBURY to Chief Commercial Officer/U.S. and Chief Product, Technology & Operations Officer – Global Media KARTHIK RAO as COO, NIELSEN Global Media.

“These appointments illustrate the commitment we have to building out a rigorous and forward-looking business dedicated to one media truth and the belief that a transparent, unified independent view of the total audience will help the entire ecosystem succeed and thrive in this evolving landscape, said NIELSEN CEO DAVID KENNY. “These appointments set us up well for the future.”

