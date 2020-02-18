New

CUMULUS News-Talk KTBL-A-K233CG/ALBUQUERQUE has flipped to Rock as 94.5 THE PIT. The station launched the new format at 7a (MT) with METALLICA's "Master of Puppets."

VP/Market Manager JEFF BERRY said, “We are thrilled to provide ABQ and the surrounding areas with an exciting new Rock station. THE PIT will provide fans with current Rock artists like SHINEDOWN and DISTRUBED, laced with 90’s and 2000’s mega bands such as METALLICA and FOO FIGHTERS. It will be a game changer for ABQ rock fanatics and our clients.”

FM OM KRIS ABRAMS said, “There are a lot of great radio stations in ALBUQUERQUE. But radio listeners have been vocal that there is a need for a station that not only plays iconic Rock songs but also mixes that with a lot of new music discovery. 94.5 THE PIT does exactly that.”

« see more Net News