Louth

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON has upped midday "ZOLAK AND BERTRAND" producer JIM LOUTH to APD, filling the slot opened when RICK RADZIK was promoted to PD.

"JIM has been with the station since day one,” said RADZIK. “He’s done a great job, not only producing our midday programming, but also overseeing our NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS game day broadcasts over the past decade. His institutional knowledge of the SPORTS HUB’s operation and relationships with the staff, make JIM the perfect choice for the APD position.”

"In 2009, I was grateful that 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB took a chance and gave me an opportunity to help launch a new Sports Radio station in BOSTON,” said LOUTH. “More than 10 years later, I'm honored to be in a position to take the next step in my career and continue to help provide great content for the best sports fans in the world and work with the most talented individuals in the industry."

« see more Net News