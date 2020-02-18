New Podcast

Social media influencers THE DOLAN TWINS are launching a weekly podcast with CADENCE13. "DEEPER WITH THE DOLAN TWINS," hosted by NEW JERSEY brothers ETHAN and GRAYSON DOLAN, debuts next TUESDAY (2/25).

“We’re looking forward to this opportunity to express ourselves and connect with our fans in new ways,” said the twins in a press release. “On the podcast, we’ll go deep into the issues on our minds, and share the highs and lows of the crazy lives we’ve lived. This will be unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

“THE DOLAN TWINS are an unstoppable duo whose authenticity, honesty and sense of humor resonate with millions of fans around the world, and this show will give them the opportunity to reveal themselves in way they never have before,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “CADENCE13 is thrilled to join forces with them as they step into the podcast space for the first time.”

