Eminem (Shutterstock)

EMINEM's “Marshall Mathers LP 2” track "Rap God" Joins “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” in hitting 1 billion YOUTUBE views.

The self-declared "rap god" has been making headlines recently, from his chart-topping new album “Music To Be Murdered By” to his celebrated ACADEMY AWARD show performance, and now has scored another achievement with his video for “Rap God” officially hitting over 1 billion views on YOUTUBE. The video for the “Marshall Mathers LP 2” track now joins EMINEM’s hits “Not Afraid” (1.3 billion views) and “Love the Way You Lie” featuring RIHANNA (1.9 billion views) in YOUTUBE’s BILLION VIEWS CLUB.



Said EMINEM, “A billion STANS can’t be wrong! Thanks to YOUTUBE and the community for taking such great interest in this wild video.”



In addition to topping charts and racking up billions of views in the past year, he stands as the fourth most-subscribed artist on the platform. Stats around EMINEM’s impressive YOUTUBE success include:



-- 3.9B views globally across YOUTUBE in the past 12 months, earning massive views in countries like the U.S. (1.1B), U.K. (235M), BRAZIL (204M), MEXICO (172M), CANADA (124M) and GERMANY (121M)

--With over 41M subscribers on his OFFICIAL ARTIST CHANNEL, EMINEM is the fourth most-subscribed artist on the platform.

--"Killshot" earned over 38M views in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest hip hop debut in YOUTUBE history

--Over the last 12 months he has reached YOUTUBE TOP ARTISTS charts in over 40 countries and territories, landing the #1 spot in countries like the U.S., U.K. AUSTRALIA,K SOUTH AFRICA, CANADA, NORWAY and NEW ZEALAND.

--Following the recent release of "Music To Be Murdered By," he landed 11 tracks on the U.S. TOP TRACKS chart in a single week and peaked at #1 on the U.S. TOP ARTISTS chart

--He was among the top 40 most viewed artists globally on YOUTUBE in 2019, and is among the top 25 most viewed so far in 2020.

« back to Net News