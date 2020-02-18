Winners

The RADIO & TELEVISION NEWS ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA handed out its 70th annual GOLDEN MIKE AWARDS in a ceremony on SATURDAY (2/15). Former FOX NEWS CHANNEL anchor SHEPARD SMITH was honored with the Broadcast Legend Award and NBC O&O KNBC-TV (NBC 4)/LOS ANGELES sports anchor and iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES "LUNCHTIME WITH ROGGIN AND RODNEY" co-host FRED ROGGIN was one of two Lifetime Achievement Awards winners, along with UNIVISION O&O KMEX-TV (UNIVISION 34)/LOS ANGELES' NORMA ROQUE.

The radio winners included:

Division A:

Newscast Over 15 Minutes: ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES

Best Sports Segment: SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA, "How Did LA FOOTBALL CLUB Build Such a Huge Fanbase?"

Best Traffic Report: KNX, "Traffic on the 5’s with DENISE FONDO and the KNX Traffic Team"

Best Individual Writing: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA, "RIP Pacific Coast Highway"

Best Sports Reporting: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, "MAMMOTH Fourth Skiing"

Best “Live” Coverage of a News Story: KNX, Woolsey Fire

Best News Public Affairs Program: KPCC, "Collateral Damage: A Look at How CALIFORNIA and LOS ANGELES Prosecute Sex Trafficking and Who Really Pays the Price"

Best News Reporting: KFI, "Death and Deportation"

Best News Special: KPCC, "The Changing Climate of the American West: A Regional Call-In Special"

Best Entertainment Reporting: KCRW, "Black Stuntpeople"

Best Business and Consumer Reporting: KPCC, "LA Street Vendors Can Sell Legally Now, But Costs Tied to New Program are a Worry"

Best Government and Political Reporting: KPCC, "The Mayor Visited Her Homeless Encampment. Then She Lost All Her Belongings"

Best Medical and Science Reporting: KFI. "InSight"

Landing Best Use of Sound: KCRW, " Where Cars Go to Die"

Best Internet News Reporting: KFI, "Fear of Flying"



Division B:

Best Individual Writing: WHITE ASH BROADCASTING News-Talk-Classical KVPR (VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO)/FRESNO, "A Landmark Temple in CHINATOWN Finally Gets New Owners"

Best Sports Reporting: CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A-F-K272DT/OXNARD-VENTURA-SANTA BARBARA, "LOS ANGELES Has the RAMS and CHARGERS, But For AUGUST OXNARD Has Its Own Pro Football Team"

Best Continuing Coverage: KCLU, "BORDERLINE BAR AND GRILL Attack"

Best “Live” Coverage of a News Story: KCLU, "BORDERLINE BAR AND GRILL Attack"/"Hill and Woolsey Fire"

Best News Public Affairs Program: KVPR, "VALLEY EDITION: FRESON's CHINATOWN"

Best News Reporting: KVPR, "2020 Census: VALLEY is Home to Hardest to Count Areas in U.S.: What Will It Take for Accurate Count?"

Best Entertainment Reporting: KCLU, "HOLLYWOOD Comes to the Aid of Kids on the Autism Spectrum"

Best Government and Political Reporting: KVPR, "When Police Make the Decision to Shoot: New Transparency Law Gives Insight"

Best Medical and Science Reporting: KCLU, "Scientist Develop Smartphone App to Detect Bacterial Infections"

Best Use of Sound: KCLU, "Make Garbage Fly"



One Division:

Best News Reporting by a Radio Network or Content Syndicator: WESTWOOD ONE NEWS, "D-DAY Anniversary"

Best Hard News Series Reporting: SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KPBS-F/SAN DIEGO, "Dr. J’s: How a Gang Shooting Changed Southeast SAN DIEGO"

Best Feature News Series Reporting: KPBS, "Mothers with a Message"

Best Serious Feature Reporting, 1 Minute or Longer: KFI, "Coping with Disaster"

Best Serious Feature Reporting, Less Than 1 Minute: MORONGO BASIN BROADCASTING CORP. Hot AC KCDZ (Z107.7)/TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, "Technology is Changing Warfare"

Best Light Feature Reporting, 1 Minute or Longer: KCLU, "Eating Worms to Save the Planet"

Best Light Feature, Less Than 1 Minute: ZUMA BEACH FM EMERGENCY AND COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS low-power FM KBUU-LP (99.1 KBU)/MALIBU, "MO In the Morning!"

