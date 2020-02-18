Kane Brown

RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN will release an AMAZON MUSIC mini-documentary capturing his rise to stardom, titled "Velocity," on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th. Watch the trailer here.

In addition to interviews with BROWN, the mini-documentary will feature conversations with BROWN's manager, MARTHA EARLS, his wife KATELYN, agent BRAEDEN ROUNTREE, day-to-day manager NIKKI BOON, tour manager SHAWN RICHARDSON and others.

Alongside the mini-documentary, an AMAZON original live-EP featuring recordings from BROWN's headlining performance at LOS ANGELES' STAPLES CENTER will be available exclusively on AMAZON MUSIC on THURSDAY.

The film will debut at a private screening at NASHVILLE's MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM tonight (2/19) at 5p (CT). The small gathering will include a happy hour and a live Q&A with BROWN and EARLS, led by EMILY COHEN, AMAZON MUSIC's senior Country music programmer.

« see more Net News