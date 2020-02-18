Stingray Country

Music, media and technology company STINGRAY, will launch STINGRAY COUNTRY, a music video television channel dedicated to Country music for CANADIAN TV subscribers. The channel will feature "the best of new Country, bro-Country, '90s Country hits, pop Country and more," according to a press release. The lineup includes themed programming, exclusive countdowns, "best-of" lists, and videos from Country artists including BLAKE SHELTON, ERIC CHURCH, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, KACEY MUSGRAVES, KENNY CHESNEY, TENILLE TOWNES and more.

STINGRAY COUNTRY is the only dedicated Country music channel in CANADA. The program is crrently offered to BELL, COGECO, TELUS, SHAW and VIDEOTRON TV subscribers.

For more information, visit www.Stingray.com/Country.

« back to Net News