UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has launched UMPG WINDOW, which features customizable view settings that provide tailored information snapshots based on user preference. Royalties are available through high-level overviews or detailed reports with deep analytics and insights. UMPG WINDOW provides not only society registration information but also registration status and full song copyright information on all works.

Commented UMPG EVP Global Administration JOHN RESTON, “In designing and developing UMPG WINDOW, our team worked closely with our songwriters and clients to best understand what they most wanted from a world-class, fully transparent portal and app. This kind of collaboration is a reflection of how we do business: our songwriters and publisher clients are partners in everything we do. We will always keep innovating to better the lives of our writers and support their songs, and that is why UMPG continues to raise the bar for the industry.”

UMPG WINDOW also delivers comprehensive, real-time data in an intuitive and simplified user experience.

UMPG circulates international income on a quarterly basis to all affiliates, accelerating international income to all of its songwriters and clients. The portal launch also sees the introduction of a brand-new international royalty ‘pipeline’ feature, enabling users to preview and access earnings as they are received around the world. Building on its popular one-click advance feature, UMPG WINDOW now offers the unique ability for clients to request no-fee advances based on both current period earnings and international pipeline earnings.



UMPG EVP Global Technology MARK COLEMAN added, “UMPG WINDOW is a testament to our commitment to building and delivering the best, most scalable systems in music publishing. Our guiding principle was creating a resource that empowered our songwriters and clients to easily access meaningful, usable and accurate data. We are so proud that the resulting application - functionally rich with superb, instant analytics -- will be an outstanding, valuable tool that exceeds all expectations.”

In 2007, UMPG became the first major music publisher to launch an online royalty portal. With UMPG WINDOW, the company enforces that commitment to integrity, trust and transparency for its songwriters and clients.

