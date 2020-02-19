Night Opening

ENTERCOM Top 40/Mainstream KLUC/LAS VEGAS has a rare, full-time air shift opening. ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS OM and KLUC Brand Manager JB KING is looking for KLUC's next superstar night jock.

Do you love music? Are you a master of socials with a compelling, interactive on-air game? Can you produce award winning video content and rock solid production? Do you thrive on being part of a great and vibrant community with monster community events? You must be passionate about your work, your team and your community.

Rush your package here.

