GOOD KARMA BRANDS has promoted MILWAUKEE Marketing Consultant NOLAN MURPHY to National Sales Manager, overseeing national sales for the company's stations in MILWAUKEE, CHICAGO, CLEVELAND, MADISON, and WEST PALM BEACH. MURPHY has been with GOOD KARMA since beginning an internship in 2012.

Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO DOS DAVID SCHARF said, “NOLAN’s skillset and attitude makes him the perfect National Sales Manager. His knowledge of GOOD KARMA BRANDS’ assets sets us up to win partnerships quickly, while also planning and preparing us to win long-term. His solutions-based approach and solid work ethic will help us develop the National Division of GOOD KARMA BRANDS.”



GOOD KARMA BRANDS MILWAUKEE VP/GM STEVE WEXLER said, “At GKB, we’re all about creating great marketing solutions for our advertising partners. I’m thrilled that NOLAN is going to take this same approach to our national partners, listening carefully to their needs and working with our local markets to create advertising programs that engage our fans and yield results.”



MURPHY added, "The opportunity to work with our GOOD KARMA BRANDS leadership team, agencies and national brands and pair them with creative solutions within our radio markets make this a dream role. My career path is a great example of the forward-thinking growth culture at GKB and I’m looking forward to this next move."

