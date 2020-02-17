KHTS Santa Clarita

As the coronavirus continues to make headlines around the world, comes news closer to home regarding CARL GOLDMAN and his wife JERI GOLDMAN-SERATTI, owners of KHTS (AM 1220/F 98.1)/SANTA CLARITA, CA.

According to CBS NEWS/L.A., the couple were aboard DIAMOND PRINCESS enjoying an ASIAN cruise. The trip, as we've since learned, was interrupted upon arrival at YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, when the ship was put on lock down and under a 14-day quarantine. A woman, staying in the cabin next to theirs, was one of more than 542 persons (updated figures according to USA TODAY) on board who contracted the virus. Both GOLDMAN's preliminary tested positive for the coronavirus.

This past weekend, just before coming off the ship, the couple posted on FACEBOOK that CARL GOLDMAN had developed a fever and Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disease where your immune system attacks your body's nervous system.

Expecting to be transported to TRAVIS AFB in CALIFORNIA, the couple, along with a number of other individuals, were instead flown to the UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER in OMAHA. MR. GOLDMAN will remain in isolation while his wife resides nearby, staying in a dorm-styled room for 14 days.

GOLDMAN-SERATTI wrote in her posting, "I think I’m just a little out of sorts being away from my husband, and then also not having any belongings. "I’d love to just take a shower, it’s been two days, or just wash my hair but I don't have any basic necessities to do that."

« see more Net News