Is it too late to say: “Happy New Year”? After all, this is the first time in 2020 that The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and the numbers nerds from XTRENDS have been able to knead some fresh data. Which also means it’s the first time this year we get to pen this here column. So, greetings. The JANUARY survey ran from the 1st through the 29th. This was a month marked with an official Federal holiday weekend, the heady atmosphere of the NFL playoffs, the political theater that was the impeachment process, and, oh yeah – the cessation of the holiday music hostilities. While we expect all those stations to lose share, the question will be – are they stronger than they were in NOVEMBER? Let’s see.

NEW YORK: How Bright The Lite?

The inevitable 6+ share loss for iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITEFM) did not prevent that station from remaining #1 (13.3-8.0). And, it was a bit heftier than it was in NOVEMBER when it rang in at a 7.1 share. SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) remained at #2 but with its first down book since OCTOBER (6.6-6.0). MEDIACO HOLDING Urban AC WBLS was flat at #3 (5.0-5.0) but was forced to share as ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F moved up from #5 (4.3-5.0). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) ended a five-book slide (4.4-4.7) yet slipped to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU repeated at #6 (3.6-3.9) and was joined in that space by iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3), which had its first up book since SEPTEMBER (3.5-3.9).

The top four 25-54 stations were the same as before. WLTW was #1 with the expected loss but was still about a half share stronger than NOVEMBER. WSKQ repeated at #2 as it ended a two-book surge while WHTZ returned at #3 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) came in fourth again but was up sharply for the third straight survey. WBLS moved up to #5 with a modest gain while MEDIACO HOLDING Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) dropped to #9 with its lowest share in over a year.

For the second book in a row, WSKQ cracked the double-digit barrier. This time that propelled the station to #1. WLTW fell out of double digits and slipped back to #2 but was slightly ahead of NOVEMBER’S score. WHTZ remained at #3 with a slight loss while WWPR stood alone at #4 with its highest mark since SEPTEMBER. WKTU was close behind at #5 after posting its best share in over a year. WQHT slipped to #6 despite a slight increase. The move o’ the month went to SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR) as it advanced to #7 with its best outing since JULY.

Though WSKQ was down, the station rose to #1 18-49. WLTW slipped to #2 and matched its NOVEMBER total. WWPR stood alone at #3 with a healthy increase while WHTZ slipped to #4 despite landing its first up book since SEPTEMBER. WKTU stepped up to #5 with its highest score in over a year while WQHT stepped down to #6 with its lowest share in over a year. The next three stations in line – WQHT, ENTERCOM Hot AC WNEW, and WBLS – all had solid share increases.

LOS ANGELES: Santa’s Other Half

While iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST remained #1 6+, the station lost over half its previous share (13.7-6.5), which was much stronger than the 5.2 it had in NOVEMBER. That lost share was freely distributed down the line to benefit many stations. Call it NIELSEN socialism, if you will. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) returned at #2 (5.3-5.3) while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) was back at #3 with its best book since OCTOBER (4.3-4.8). ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) was #4 for the seventh straight survey and posted its largest share since AUGUST (3.9-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS remained at #5 with its highest score since MARCH (3.6-4.1). It had a new partner in UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5), which stepped up from #7 (3.3-4.1). ENTERCOM Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM) was up to #7 (3.1-3.9) while SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) slid to #8 (3.6-3.8).

KBIG moved up to #1 25-54 for the first time since AUGUST with a solid increase. KOST again lost more than half its pervious share as it stepped down to #2. Still, the station was more than a share stronger than it was in NOVEMBER. KLVE was up three places to #3 with its highest score in over a year. Four – count ‘em – four stations were intertwined at #4. KRTH slipped from #2 with a small loss while KLAX remained in place with a slight increase. KIIS moved up a slot with its best outing since MARCH while KCBS-F was up from #7 as it ended a five-book slide. The move o’ the month went to iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7), which advanced from #13 to #8 with its best book since AUGUST. The station was tied with KTWV.

There was all sorts of movement within the 18-34 ranks. First things first. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) moved into first place (from #8) with its best showing since JUNE. KIIS advanced four spaces to #2 as it ended a two-book slide. MERUELO Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106 FM) slipped to #3 with a slight decrease while two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. KBIG was up from #7 with its highest mark since SEPTEMBER while KYSR rose from #9 with its best performance in over a year. KRTH slipped to #6 while KLAX dropped to #7. Both stations had modest losses. KOST fell from first to a tie at eighth. It was tied at #12 in NOVEMBER. SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3FM) fell from a tie at #3 to #11.

KOST lost more than half its 18-49 share but managed to remain at #1 though it was tied with KBIG, which moved up from #3. In NOVEMBER KOST was tied at #9 in this demo. KIIS was up a couple of places to #3 with a strong increase while KRTH slipped to #4 with its lowest total since AUGUST. KCBS-F moved up to #5 and was just ahead of KLVE, which jumped from #9 to #6. KLAX dropped to #7 with a slight decrease.

CHICAGO: Dim All The Lites

That serves as your official DONNA SUMMER reference for this survey. It is a rare thing, indeed, when a station can lose over eight shares of its 6+ total yet still remain #1. That is exactly what iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITEFM) did (13.7-5.5). The station had a 4.7 in NOVEMBER. ENTERCOM News WBBM-A moved up to #2 with its best book since MARCH (4.9-5.4). HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (THE DRIVE 97.1) reversed a four-book downtrend as it moved up to #3 (4.6-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) slipped to #4 as it ended a two-book surge (5.7-5.2). As happens every year, HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (MIX) bounced back from the elvish onslaught and rose to #5 (3.3-4.9). CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS-F slipped to #6 (4.3-4.2). A couple of information stations had good outings. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ moved to #7 with its highest share in over a year (3.1-3.9). NEXSTAR N/T WGN-A advanced three places to #8 (3.0-3.8).

Santa’s on-time departure scrambled up the 25-54 rankings. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1) leapt from #5 to #1 with its highest share since FEBRUARY. WTMX advanced from #7 to #2 and was about where it was in NOVEMBER. WDRV shifted up to #3 with a solid increase while

HUBBARD AC WSHE was up to #4 as it ended a two-book slide. WLS-F dropped to #5 with its smallest share since AUGUST. WLIT fell to #6 (it was #8 in NOVEMBER) and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISSFM), which had its highest score since AUGUST. WVAZ fell from #3 to #8.

It was quite the 18-34 book for one cluster as HUBBARD held three of the top four positions. WSHE zoomed to #1 with its highest share in over a year while cluster sister WTMX jumped from #11 to #2 with its best showing since OCTOBER. WDRV slipped to #3 with a slight loss and was tied with WKSC, which got back all of last survey’s lost share. WOJO dipped to #5 with a slight loss. WLIT fell to #6, which was far better than the #13 it had in NOVEMBER.

After two straight surveys at #2, WOJO made the move to #1 18-49 with its best outing since FEBRUARY. WTMX advanced from a tie at #10 to #2. WDRV stepped up to #3 with a small gain. It was paired with WSHE, which moved up from a tie at #7 with a strong increase. WLIT dropped to #5 (it was tied at #8 in NOVEMBER) and was tied with WKSC, which was up from a tie at #7 with its highest mark since AUGUST. WLS-F dropped to #7. It was being trailed closely by WBEZ, which went from #14 to #8 with its best outing in over a year. WVAZ fell from #5 to #9.

SAN FRANCISCO: Back To Normal

After a brief musical interlude, the 6+ chart returned to its talk-based normalcy. ENTERCOM News KCBS-A had its best book in over a year (7.7-8.4) to move back up to #1. KQED INC. N/T KQED stepped back up to #2 as it regained all the share it lost last survey (6.3-7.5). The 49ers’ ultimately ill-fated run (and the addition of an FM outlet) was a boon for CUMULUS Sports KNBR as it improved from a tie at #7 to #3 with its highest score in over a year (3.7-4.8). The leading music station was ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @97.3), which remained at #4 but ended a three-book slide (4.0-4.7). BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) stood alone at #5 with its best book in over a year (3.8-4.5). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (THE BREEZE 98.1) wafted up to #6 (3.7-4.3). Santa’s helper – BONNEVILLE AC KOIT – slid to #7 (10.7-4.1). It was tied at #9 with a 3.5 share in NOVEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL slipped to #8 (3.8-3.6).

KMVQ had its sixth consecutive up book 25-54 as it moved to #1 in the demo. Not far behind was KQED, which stepped back up to #2 as it bounced back from a down book. KLLC worked its way up to #3 with its best outing in over a year. KOIT slid to #4 (it was #7 in NOVEMBER). KMEL dropped to #5 with a small loss while KNBR was up to #6 with its highest point total in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) was very close behind at #7 after landing its largest share in over a year.

KMEL got back about half of what it lost 18-34 last survey. That was enough to put the station back on top of the demo. KMVQ was #2 with its best showing in over a year but still trailed the leader by about a share. KQED ended a two-book slide to move back up to #3 while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) remained at #4 but with its best book since OCTOBER. KIOI moved up to #5 with its best showing since AUGUST while KOIT dropped to #6 – about where it was rank and share-wise in NOVEMBER. KLLC and KISQ both bounced back from down books to move up to #7 and #8, respectively.

KMVQ had its best 18-49 book in over a year as it ascended the throne. It was about a share in front of #2 KQED, which got back most what it lost last survey. KMEL slipped to #3 with a slight loss while KOIT dropped to #4. It was #5 in NOVEMBER. KLLC was up slightly but stepped down to #5. Both KIOI and KYLD had solid increases as they moved into a tie at #6.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: A Holiday Tale

So, this was interesting. Two stations went the Yule route this time. In the aftermath, they had dramatically different results. iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) was the clear 6+ leader but it fell to a tie at #5 (10.3-4.4). It had been #9 with a 3.8 in NOVEMBER. Conversely, SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY had its best book in over a year (6.9-7.4) to move up to #1. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISSFM) stepped up to #2 (5.7-5.9) while the Country format experienced a bit of a boom. CUMULUS Country KSCS was up to #3 with its best book in over a year (4.4-5.2). CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) had its highest share since JUNE as it advanced to #4 (3.9-4.7). Also coming in at #5 was ENTERCOM Classic Hits KLUV (4.0-4.4).

KHKS was back to its usual perch atop the 25-54 leaderboard but was less than a share ahead of second-place KLTY, which again had its best book in over a year. KSCS stepped up to #3 with a small gain and was only a share off the lead. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) was up to #4 as it bounced back from a down book while KPLX stepped up to #5 with its highest share in over a year. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) inched up to #6 as it ended a two-book slide. KDGE fell to #7 and was tied with KLUV. The station was tied at #9 in NOVEMBER.

Though it was off slightly, KHKS remained #1 18-34 by a healthy margin. Both KKDA and KSCS had been tied at #5. They each had strong increases as K104 landed at #2 with KSCS close behind at #3. KPLX slipped to #4 despite posting its largest share in over a year. KLNO moved up three places to #5 with a strong increase while iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) slid to #6 despite a small increase. KLTY was up five places to #8 while KDGE dropped to a tie at #10 (it was tied at #12 in NOVEMBER).

We all know NIELSEN shares is a zero-sum game. As KDGE fell from first to a tie at seventh (it was tied at #11 in NOVEMBER), five of the six stations above it gained share. KHKS was back at #1 but with a slight decrease. KSCS stepped up to #2 and KLTY advanced to #3. Both stations had their best books in over a year. KKDA was up to #4 as it got back all it lost last survey. KPLX came in at #5 as it posted its largest share in over a year. KLNO remained at #6 as it bounced back from a down book.

That was a lot of stuff to digest. Take a break. Walk around the office. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECOR, INC. will do some more digging as we prepare round two: HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

