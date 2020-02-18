Ley in WSOU Days (Photo: Seton Hall University Archives)

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, is holding a reception at NEWARK's PRUDENTIAL CENTER on SUNDAY (2/23) to honor alumnus BOB LEY, longtime host of ESPN's "OUTSIDE THE LINES."

LEY, who worked at WSOU as Sports Director, PD, and engineer starting in 1972 as a student at SETON HALL, will also sit in on WSOU's broadcast of the SETON HALL-ST. JOHN'S men's basketball game at THE ROCK that afternoon. He retired from ESPN last year after 40 years at the network.

“BOB speaks often about the critical role WSOU played in launching his career and through the decades he has taken the time to mentor and encourage generations of students who were following in his footsteps at WSOU,” said GM MARK MABEN. “With BOB entering retirement, we felt it was important for the station to honor him for both his extraordinary career and all that he has done for the station and the campus community.”

“I am extremely excited that BOB LEY will be joining MICHAEL DALY and me on the air during the PIRATES versus ST. JOHN’S game,” said Sports Director DALTON ALLISON. “It will not only be a treat for PIRATE fans to hear BOB give his insights on the game, but also a great learning experience for MICHAEL and me. To work side-by-side with such an iconic broadcaster is simply amazing.”

