TALINDA BENNINGTON, widow of LINKIN PARK's CHESTER BENNINGTON, and WARPED founder/USC Professor KEVIN LYMAN have announced the first product of their new partnership, "320 Conversations," a project combining their experiences in the worlds of music, mental health awareness, community involvement and event production.

Taking place MARCH 9th at USC's BOVARD AUDITORIUM, "320 Conversations" looks to bring together experts and thought leaders in order to "de-stigmatize mental illness by discussing their personal experiences and challenges in a safe, open and entertaining environment."

The evening will be hosted by KEN JEONG with a special performance from BLUE OCTOBER's JUSTIN FURSTENFELD.



Said 320 CHANGES DIRECTION founder BENNINGTON, "The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction. For 13 years I watched my husband CHESTER struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone. I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information - but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult. We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need - and their family members - are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve."



"Conversations" represents the launch of the partnership between BENNINGTON, the KEVIN LYMAN GROUP and a group of USC THORNTON SCHOOL OF MUSIC students with the announcement of the first-ever 320 FESTIVAL at L.A. LIVE. More details about this event will be shared on MARCH 9th.



Added LYMAN,,''It is a true honor to be involved with the 320 FESTIVAL, honoring the legacy of CHESTER BENNINGTON and bringing together so many wonderful organizations in the mental health and resource space together. It has always been a belief of mine that it if you empower today's youth and create experiences where a community can have fun and come together it will create a melting pot for true societal change. The 320 FESTIVAL embodies that thinking."

