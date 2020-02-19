Ronnie James Dio/ Photo Credit P.G. Brunelli

BMG has announced its next feature-length film will be a career-spanning documentary on the life and times of rock icon RONNIE JAMES DIO. It is the first documentary about DIO to be fully authorized by the singers estate.

The upcoming documentary is the latest project in BMG’s line of music-related films and television projects including the SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL selections DAVID CROSBY: REMEMBER MY NAME and the JOAN JETT documentary, BAD REPUTATION; THE SHOW’S THE THING, a film about concert promoters and the early days of the live music business; RUDEBOY: The Story of TROJAN RECORDS, and ECHO IN THE CANYON.

The DIO documentary is still untitled and is currently in production. The film is financed solely by BMG and will be helmed by DON ARGOTT and DEMIAN FENTON, produced by DON ARGOTT and SHEENA JOYCE for 9.14 PICTURES, executive produced by WENDY DIO for NIJI PRODUCTIONS and KATHY RIVKIN DAUM for BMG.

WENDY DIO, said, “I am very excited to be working with BMG on RONNIE's long-awaited documentary. RONNIE loved his fans and I hope they will enjoy this trip through RONNIE's life.”

BMG, Executive Producer, KATHY RIVKIN DAUM said, “We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with artists to tell their stories on the big screen. DIO, a larger than life rock hero, whose music means so much to millions of fans worldwide, deserves nothing less. The story behind his passion, ambition, and the highs and lows of success, in the rock and metal worlds, is something audiences have never seen before and won’t soon forget. We are honored to partner with WENDY on this incredible journey celebrating RONNIE’s life and work.”

DIO passed away from stomach cancer in 2010. The RONNIE JAMES DIO Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, founded in his honor continues today having raised over $2,500,000 to fund cancer research.

