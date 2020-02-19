Bartley

UNITED STATIONS will syndicate a new weekly 3-hour Oldies show hosted by NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME member DICK BARTLEY. The '60s-based "ROCK & ROLL'S GREATEST HITS" will be available beginning the broadcast week of FEBRUARY 24th.

The new show, which will focus on '60s Oldies but will incorporate '70s cuts that fit the same sonic profile, was inspired by BARTLEY's 2019 "SUMMER OF 1969" syndicated special and the positive response to the show.

EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK said, “DICK BARTLEY has created a slick, streamlined and masterful rundown of some of the greatest music ever. For anyone wanting to celebrate the sound of that fantastic era in music, this is the show for them.”

