Mentorship Program

The BENZTOWN Mentorship Program's first quarter mentee has been chosen. GEORGIA COLLEGE AND STATE UNIVERSITY sophomore JONATHAN O'BRIEN, chosen from the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM to be mentored at ENTERCOM News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO by Dir. of News and Programming JENNIFER SEELIG. O'BRIEN, who attended the GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' Radio Talent Institute at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA last SUMMER and reports the news on GEORGIA COLLEGE AND STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WGUR/MILLEDGEVILLE, GA , will be mentored during a BENZTOWN-sponsored trip to SAN FRANCISCO MARCH 15-17 and virtually throughout the semester.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “If JONATHAN O’BRIEN is any indication of the future of our industry, we’re in great shape. We are so pleased to be able to provide this opportunity with the assistance of our friends at the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM and the incredible JENNIFER SEELIG and KCBS.”

NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM Pres. DAN VALLIE said, “Every broadcaster can get excited when seeing a talented, young, passionate-about-radio college student like JONATHAN being mentored by such a professional as JENNIFER SEELIG at KCBS in SAN FRANCISCO -- and thinking: ‘I wish I had had that opportunity when I was that age.’ Thanks to CHACHI and BENZTOWN for making it happen.”

SEELIG said, “What an honor to play a role in the development of future radio superstars. I commend BENZTOWN and NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM for opening the door for JONATHAN and other up and coming broadcasters.”

And O'BRIEN said, “I am sincerely grateful to DAVE 'CHACHI' DENES and BENZTOWn for the opportunity to get to meet JENNIFER SEELIG and see the world-class operation at KCBS. It will no doubt be an incredibly valuable experience. My grandmother always says that no textbook can teach you what real-world experience can, and I think that is especially true in this case. I look forward to learning from the best in the business!”

