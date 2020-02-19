-
Florida LPFM Changes Hands
February 19, 2020 at 5:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The FCC database was quiet on WEDNESDAY morning, with one low power FM changing hands along with a few STA requests.
The single deal transaction saw FAMILY UNITY OUTREACH MINISTRY, INC. transferring WMBT-LP/GAINESVILLE, FL to COME TOGETHER PRODUCTIONS, INC. for $30,000, designated as representing the depreciated fiat market value of the station's equipment ($27,500) plus a $2,500 donation.
AZTEC CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. applied for an STA to operate WNWR-A/PHILADELPHIA with parameters from its construction permit and at reduced power. The application's "statement of extraordinary circumstances" included with the filing is for a different station.
Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA (K207CM/RED BLUFF, CA, looking for new site) and ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS FOR BENEFIT OF UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA (K216GI/NOGALES, CA, new FM on Mexican side of the border is interfering with primary station's signal).
And AKAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of South Asian KRPU-A (RADIO PUNJAB)/ROCKLIN-SACRAMENTO, CA to DABAJ, LLC for $1.4 million.
-