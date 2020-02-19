Condolences

Condolences to consultant and WESTWOOD ONE syndicated host WALTER (STERLING) SABO on the passing of his father WALTER RICHARD SABO on FEBRUARY 9th at 93, according to an obituary at LEGACY.COM.

The elder SABO and his late wife GLORIA owned the BUCK HILL FALLS INN resort in the POCONOS and BRECK'S GARDEN CENTER in LIVINGSTON, NJ after serving as head of capital real estate acquisitions for BELL LABS.

Services will be held at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH in SHORT HILLS, NJ on SATURDAY (2/22).

