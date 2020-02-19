New Board Member

The Board games continue at TEGNA as the company, facing a bid by investor STANDARD GENERAL to put four of its own nominees on the TEGNA Board of Directors, has added former WELLINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Partner/Sr. Managing Dir./Equity Portfolio Mgr. KAREN GRIMES to the board as an independent director, effective immediately. GRIMES' appointment gives the TEGNA board 11 independent directors out of 12 seats. At the same time, the Board voted to declare that it would not be in shareholders' best interests to add the STANDARD GENERAL nominees to the Board.

Chairman HOWARD ELIAS said that GRIMES "is a highly respected institutional investor with senior management and Fortune 500 Board experience, and we are pleased to welcome her to TEGNA’s Board. KAREN’s deep investment experience and returns-focused mindset from years overseeing investment strategy will be enormously valuable to the Board as we maintain a relentless focus on creating value for all TEGNA shareholders.”

Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE said that GRIMES "will bring an investor perspective to the TEGNA Board, and we look forward to leveraging her vast investment experience and independent viewpoint. We believe her insights will help us continue to execute effectively on our five pillar value-creation strategy and drive profitable growth both organically and through additional acquisitions."

GRIMES added said, “I am honored to be joining the TEGNA Board at such an important time in the Company’s strategic evolution in a rapidly changing industry landscape. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to provide the active oversight that will help TEGNA continue to deliver value for shareholders.”

TEGNA's sale of News-Talk KFMB-A and Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 SAN DIEGO)/SAN DIEGO to LOCAL MEDIA has yet to close after a mistake led to a delay in publishing the required public notices, the final one which will appear in TODAY's SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE. The company also owns two other radio stations, Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH, acquired in the purchase of CBS affiliate WBNS-TV/COLUMBUS and NBC affiliate WTHR-TV/INDIANAPOLIS.

