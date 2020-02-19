Farrell (Photo: LinkedIn)

COX MEDIA GROUP/ORLANDO GSM JIMMY FARRELL has been named Dir./Sales for the company's JACKSONVILLE radio cluster, including Top 40 WAPE, News-Talk WOKV-F (NEWS 104.5), Sports WOKV-A, Alternative WXXJ (X106.5), AC WEZI (EASY 102.9), Classic Rock WJGL (96.9 THE EAGLE), Urban WJGL-HD2-W291CI (POWER 106.1), and Urban AC WOKV-F-HD2-W258CN (HOT 99.5). FARRELL joined COX in ORLANDO in 2003 after a stint at BEASLEY/MIAMI and TRIBUNE's then-WBZL-TV/MIAMI.

“We are pleased and proud to promote JIMMY to this new position,” said VP/GM KATIE REID. “His entrepreneurial approach, high-impact leadership style, deep understanding of both the marketplace and COX MEDIA GROUP’s offerings has served him well, enabling him to exceed sales goals by complementing his customers’ brands and business objectives with CMG station content solutions that meet their objectives.”

FARRELL added, “It is truly an exciting time to join KATIE and the dynamic CMG team in JACKSONVILLE where opportunity, growth and community are essential for success. I am honored to lead the sales team forward building upon the progress already achieved and continuing collaborative growth with my new JAX team and clients. I can’t wait to get started.”

« see more Net News