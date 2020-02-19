Class of 2020

The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (CRHOF) class of 2020 will be announced by BIG MACHINE RECORDS' RASCAL FLATTS during today's (2/19) Opening Ceremonies at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS), happening in NASHVILLE. Set to be inducted in Air Personality category are TIM WILSON (WAXX/EAU CLAIRE, WI), CHUCK EDWARDS (WYCD/DETROIT) and MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS (KSCS/DALLAS). Radio category honorees are GEORGE BEASLEY (BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP founder), JIM DUNCAN (RADIO & RECORDS), and VICTOR SANSONE (KSCS/DALLAS and WKHX/ATLANTA).

"We are proud to welcome these deserving new members to the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME," said COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTER'S COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME COMMITTEE chairman JOEL RAAB. "Each has had a unique and lasting impact upon Country radio."

The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME AND INDUCTION DINNER will be held on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24th at the WESTIN NASHVILLE, with exact times and ticket information to be released closer to the event.

« see more Net News