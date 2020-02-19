On With The Show

The NAB SHOW will go on as scheduled APRIL 18-22 in LAS VEGAS despite the threat of the CoronaVirus (COVID-19), the NAB confirmed TODAY (2/19).

In a release, the NAB said that it has launched a COVID-19 resource page on the NAB SHOW website for updates, and that the organization is following WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION and CDC guidance and working with the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, the MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT authority, and hotels and resorts to coordinate safety procedures. In addition, the organization is working with the CHINA-based exhibitors and attendees to evaluate options if the virus causes them to be unable to attend due to travel restrictions (under 2% of 2019 attendees were from CHINA).

