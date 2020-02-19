-
'Law Enforcement Today' Adds Two More Affiliates
February 19, 2020 at 7:49 AM (PT)
The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has added two more affiliates, KBNP RADIO, INC. Business KBNP-A/PORTLAND, OR and MEYER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KWTO-A/SPRINGFIELD, MO.
The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.
