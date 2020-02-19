-
Lady Antebellum Is Most-Added With 'What I'm Leaving For'
February 19, 2020 at 7:48 AM (PT)
Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' LADY ANTEBELLUM, who earned 51 MEDIABASE adds for their single, "What I'm Leaving For," making it most-added at Country radio this week.
Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO, Coord./Promotion CHERYLYNNE NADER and Exec. Asst. MADELINE FARR.
