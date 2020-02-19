Pete Ganbarg (LinkedIn)

ATLANTIC RECORDS announced it would be relaunching its ATCO imprint under the aegis of veteran label executive PETE GANBARG, who will serve as President of the label while also retaining his post as President of A&R for ATLANTIC.

In a published joint statement, ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman/CEO CRAIG KALLMAN and Chairman/COO JULIE GREENWALD issued the following statement, “Since joining the ATLANTIC team 12 years ago,PETE’s been a driving force in our mission to deliver best–in–class music unbounded by genre. He’s signed and developed amazing artists and leads the best A&R team in the business. We’re thrilled to be relaunching the storied ATCO label with his expert ears and taste. This gives him an opportunity to put his personal stamp on a selective group of signings, while at the same time giving us an exciting new home for future artists. We can’t wait to see what PETE has in store for the new ATCO.”

ATCO was originally a division of ATLANTIC RECORDS founded in 1955. The roster counted acts such as BOBBY DARIN, SONNY & CHER, BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD, PETE TOWNSHEND, DONNY HATHAWAY, ROXY MUSIC, OTIS REDDING, GENESIS, PANTERA and, for one single, THE BEATLES' "Ain't She Sweet." ATCO merged with EASTWEST RECORDS in 1991 and the name was discontinued. For a short time in 2006, RHINO ENTERTAINMENT relaunched the imprint for releases from SCARLETT JOHANSSON, KEITH SWEAT, QUEENSRYCHE and the NEW YORK DOLLS.

GANBARG's first signing to ATCO is PHILADELPHIA-based alternative rock act ZERO 9:36,managed by AMIT KRISPIN, who also manages GRANDSON, signed by GANBARG to FUELED BY RAMEN in 2018.

ATCO will use the ATLANTIC RECORDS teams at the start, though GANBARG adds, "As ATCO signs and breaks more acts, the dedicated staff will continue to grow.”

