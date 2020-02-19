Justin, Scott and Spiegel

HEART CORPORATION Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE morning personalities JUSTIN, SCOTT and SPIEGEL "Shouldn't Be On TV" returned to the TV airwaves on WBAL-TV for a second season on SATURDAY nights following SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE this past weekend.

"JUSTIN, SCOTT and SPIEGEL Should Be On TV" is a half-hour TV show on WBAL, which the HEARST CORPORATION also owns along with News/Talk WBAL-A.

WBAL-TV GM DAN JOERRES stated, "Season one of 'JUST, SCOTT and SPIEGEL Shouldn’t Be On TV' delivered market-leading ratings in the adults 25 54 demographic, retaining 78% of the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE lead-in.

“I am confident that season two of the 'JSS Show' will deliver equally impressive results as their listener base has responded so favorably. We are thrilled to continue this natural extension of our partnership with sister station 98 Rock.”

WBAL-TV Creative Services Director JOHN BALDWIN said, “We are always looking for crossover opportunities between television and our two sister radio stations. We have a great deal in common, and have been successful in partnering in an ever-increasing number and array of projects. We often complement each other’s efforts.”

Added JOERRES, “From a sales perspective, this type of natural synergy is another opportunity for both our television and radio sales teams to work together, creating a multiplatform solution for our mutual customers.”

