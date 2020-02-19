Pitchfork Music Festival

YEAH YEAH YEAHS, RUN THE JEWELS and THE NATIONAL will headline the 15th anniversary of the PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL, to be held JULY 17th through 19th at CHICAGO's UNION PARK.

Other scheduled performers include ANGEL OLSEN, SHARON VAN ETTEN, BIG THIEF, THE FIERY FURNACES, TWIN PEAKS, KIM GORDON, DANNY BROWN, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, JEHNNY BETH, DEAFHEAVEN, THUNDERCAT, YAEJI, WAXAHATCHEE and CAT POWER, among others.

Leading up to the FESTIVAL weekend, there will be a week of special 15th anniversary events.

Commented PITCHFORK editor-in-chief PUJA PATEL, "For the 15th anniversary of PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL, we’re excited to showcase musicians who have been formative to our readers and pivotal to their respective communities. It’s in PITCHFORK’s DNA to seek out rising talent and the best new music out there, and this year’s lineup exemplifies that across all three days. We always hope that fans will come to see their favorite band and leave the weekend having found a new one as well.”

For a complete lineup and ticket information, go here.

