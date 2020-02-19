Endurance Music Group Acquires Wide Open Music Publishing

ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP has acquired publishing and management company WIDE OPEN MUSIC, bringing the latter's roster of writers and writer/artists into its family of music creators, including JIMMIE ALLEN and MATT STELL, songwriter/producer and WIDE OPEN co-founder ASH BOWERS, and songwriters SETH ALLEY and PAUL SIKES.

"We are thrilled to welcome WIDE OPEN MUSIC into the ENDURANCE family," said ENDURANCE president MICHAEL MARTIN. "MARK AHLBERG and AMPLIFIED ADMINISTRATION have helped lay the foundation for a successful relationship with ASH and his team, and we can’t wait to see where this new partnership takes us.”

"Our WIDE OPEN roster of artists and songwriters is the foundation of what we have been fortunate enough to build over the past few years," said BOWERS. "It was important for me to help our writers reach new levels, and we have been blessed with the opportunity to join the ENDURANCE team. With ENDURANCE, we have a publishing home that not only has some of the best players in the business, but is also a group of people that strive for greatness and encourage integrity."

