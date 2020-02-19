Instreamatic

INSTREAMATIC, the voice dialogue marketing platform that allows media companies and advertisers to measure, manage, and monetize audio content through interactive voice AI technology, has partnered with FEDERATED MEDIA, a privately held company that owns and operates 12 radio stations in INDIANA, to make its voice dialogue technology immediately available to advertisers for audio content. FEDERATED MEDIA will also leverage INSTREAMATIC’s voice ad exchange and programmatic network.

PANDORA recently announced first results of voice advertising powered by INSTREAMATIC, followed by a partnership announcement with GAANA, INDIA’s largest music streaming platform with more than 125M monthly active users.

Commented FEDERATED MEDIA Chief Strategy Officer JAMES DERBY, “INSTREAMATIC’s voice dialogue advertising is a breakthrough innovation that not only provides great user experience but also solves the measurement challenge that digital audio traditionally had. We’re excited to be partnering with them, and to introduce dialogue advertising experiences across our audio media properties.”

Added INSTREAMATIC CEO STAS TUSHINSKIY, “In FEDERATED MEDIA, we’ve found a great partner that’s now able to monetize its content with highly-engaging voice dialogue advertising. We’re proud to be partnering with them, and eager to provide dialogue advertising as a means for brand advertisers and listeners to connect more

