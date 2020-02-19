CD Baby Shutters Online Store

Indie music site CD BABY is shuttering its online store on MARCH 31st, but will continue to distribute physical CDs and vinyl through its relationships with AMAZON and ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT.

CD BABY has sold and shipped indie and DIY product for 22 years, with sales accounting for its revenue paid out to artists dropping from 27% 10 year ago to less than 3% last year.

"It's clear that our store just isn't where fans want to engage with their favorite artists and discover new music," wrote CD BABY on making the announcement.

CD BABY will continue to warehouse physical product from its artists and labels and fulfill orders through its vendors.

The company announced it will launch new sales opportunities with partners like BANDZOOGLE to allow artists to sell product from their own websites and still have CD BABY handle fulfillment.

For more information, go to support.cdbaby.com.

