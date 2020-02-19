Final Batch Of Speakers

Sports media consultant JASON BARRETT's annual BSM SUMMIT conference has added a final batch of six additional speakers for the 2020 event in NEW YORK on FEBRUARY 26th-27th in NEW YORK.

Joining the speaker lineup will be BARSTOOL SPORTS' KEVIN "KFC" CLANCY, joining the "Media Warfare" panel; NEW YORK JETS radio voice BOB WISCHUSEN, on the "Inside the Game" panel; iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA PD JOHN MAMOLA, on the final "30 Ideas in 30 Minutes" session; TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS VP/Market Mgr. TODD MARKIEWICZ, subbing for BEASLEY/PHILADELPHIA's JOE BELL on the "2020 Vision" panel; and TOWN FAIR TIRE Media Buyer PAM KLOSS and KATZ MEDIA VP/Dir. of Sports Marketing LAUREN MCHALE, in a conversation on sports radio advertising with FOX SPORTS RADIO SVP DON MARTIN.

Get tickets for the event and find out more at BSMSummit.com.

