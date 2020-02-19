Changes

SCOTT GARCEAU is exiting afternoons for a new role and TV duties, JEREMY CONN and KEN WEINMAN are moving, and CBS SPORTS football insider JASON LA CANFORA is in as ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE launches a revamp in afternoons and evenings, effective MARCH 9th.

In the changes, LA CANFORA and RAVENS Insider, "ORIOLES BASEBALL TONIGHT," and MARYLAND TERRAPINS pre-game and post-game host WEINMAN are being paired for "INSIDE ACCESS" 2-6p (ET) weekdays, replacing GARCEAU and CONN. CONN will take over 6-9p (ET) and the "ORIOLES BASEBALL TONIGHT" show weeknights and will contribute to the station's digital platforms. GARCEAU is moving to cable TV's MASN as one of the play-by-play voices and pre-game and post-game host for the ORIOLES and will also contribute ORIOLES and RAVENS coverage to THE FAN on a weekly basis.

“This revamped programming schedule will allow us to continue providing around-the-clock content for Baltimore’s biggest sports fans,” said SVP/Market Manager TRACY BRANDYS. “Adding JASON and KEN to our already successful lineup is a big win for our market. We are also excited about SCOTT and JEREMY’s new roles. All are an integral part of the success of 105.7 THE FAN”



“I am blessed to have this opportunity,” said LA CANFORA. “Hosting a sports show in my hometown is a dream come true. KEN and I have been hoping for this opportunity for a long time and cannot wait to get started.”



“No one knows more insider information about sports than JASON LA CANFORA,” said WEINMAN. “BALTIMORE sports fans won’t want to miss his daily insights and I’m excited to team up with him to create an informative show for our listeners to tune into.”

